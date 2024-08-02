Is Trump really better than Harris for oil and gas investors?
Jinjoo Lee , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Aug 2024, 05:43 PM IST
SummaryThe former president wants the U.S. to “drill, baby, drill,” while Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t. But figuring out which one is more favorable to the industry is tricky.
Are you voting for the pro-oil candidate or the anti-oil one?
