Is Trump really better than Harris for oil and gas investors?

Former President Donald Trump is a vocal champion of the energy industry and wants the U.S. to “drill, baby, drill," while Vice President Kamala Harris has previously voiced support for a fracking ban. But figuring out which politician actually is more favorable to the industry is trickier than it seems.

In the three-week period between President Biden’s poor debate performance that cemented Trump’s lead and Biden’s departure from the race, crude-oil prices fell 3%, while a basket of large U.S. oil-and-gas companies rose nearly 2%. They usually move in tandem, but the divergence makes sense: As industry veteran Dan Pickering, chief investment officer of Pickering Energy Partners, put it: Trump is friendlier to the industry and riskier to the commodity price, while Harris is riskier for the industry and more bullish for price.

Broadly speaking, removing barriers to drilling and pipeline-building can help support long-term growth but can also hamstring near-term commodity prices and industry profits. For example, lowering the cost of doing business—say, through less stringent environmental rules—could help smaller, wildcatter-type producers join the drilling party, potentially pinching profitability for the industry overall. By the same token, measures that stifle industry growth can actually be great for near-term prices and profits, though maybe not in the long term.

Consider the industry’s performance over Biden’s presidency so far, during which he discouraged fossil-fuel production and pushed enormous subsidies for green energy: The combined free cash flow of the 10 largest components of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index in the first three years of Biden’s term was three times what it was during all four years under Trump, giving those companies more cash to return to shareholders. These were partly driven by higher oil prices during Biden’s term, fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But capital discipline played a big role. That group of large producers is expected to devote a similar combined sum to capital expenditures over Biden’s full term, despite higher oil prices, than during Trump’s term. A less drilling-friendly environment is more likely to encourage companies to restrain investment in favor of returning cash to shareholders.

Overall, a Trump presidency would come with a range of possible outcomes for the industry—anything from a dream to a nightmare—depending on which campaign promises he delivers on. The industry’s ideal scenario would be if Trump secured congressional backing to codify changes that would encourage oil-and-gas growth and spending in the long term. These could include diminishing the Energy Department’s role in permitting or granting export authority or removing greenhouse gases as a pollutant in the Clean Air Act, consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group President Bob McNally said.

But Trump’s antitrade policies—if implemented—have the potential to harm the sector immediately. He has proposed a 10% tariff on all imports, as well as a 60% tariff on those from China. If imposed, the economic chill, particularly on top oil importer China, could dent energy demand.

That would have a “bigger negative impact on shale production than any positive impact that easing regulation would have," said McNally. “Trump is decidedly bearish for oil," noted Gary Ross, chief executive of Black Gold Investors, referring to his tariff proposals.

Trump’s last term was illustrative of unpredictable outcomes for the energy industry. For example, while his administration supported LNG exports, he also ramped up trade tensions with China. Shipments to one of the world’s largest importers ceased for a year after China imposed a 25% tariff on U.S. LNG.

Meanwhile, his push for lower oil prices in 2018—by asking Saudi Arabia to produce more—pushed the market into oversupply and caused a sharp drop in prices that sapped producer profits. While he initially proposed to open up more of the country’s offshore areas for oil-and-gas drilling, he also frustrated the energy industry by later putting a ban on offshore drilling off the coasts of certain states, including Florida and Georgia, while campaigning for a second term.

There may be a narrower band of outcomes under Harris. She could, of course, create additional costs and headaches for the fossil-fuel industry while pushing policies that favor green energy. As a senator running in the 2020 Democratic primary, she proposed directing the Justice Department to go after oil-and-gas companies that have directly contributed to global warming.

Generally speaking, though, attempts to slow down the industry come with significant limits given increasingly antiregulation courts, according to analysis from Rapidan. Yet, Harris has already walked back her support of a fracking ban. And some of Biden’s splashiest energy executive orders have been blocked by federal courts, including the pause on new drilling permits on federal land and offshore waters and on LNG export permits.

Another place presidents could make an impact is through foreign policy.

Despite recent events, Harris is more likely to maintain the status quo, keeping oil flowing from Iran and keeping Russian crude away from Western buyers. Trump could move in directions that will have diverging effects on oil prices: He could be tougher on Iran and try to reintroduce sanctions, which would be bullish for prices. On the other hand, Trump could also look to scale back sanctions on Russia, which could push down oil prices. Trump also has a friendlier relationship with Saudi Arabia, which could potentially mean OPEC+ could be more receptive to U.S. requests to open or close the taps at times of need.

Both the pro-oil president and the pro-green president come with risks for the oil-and-gas industry. Investors’ greatest solace might be that drilling economics, and the laws of supply and demand, are likely to overrule even a U.S. president’s intentions: Fast-improving fracking technology helped spur the shale boom during Obama’s green-friendly term, while the demand crash resulting from the pandemic caused some of the most painful quarters for oil companies during Trump’s oil-friendly term. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helped companies achieve record industry profits during Biden’s.

Whether it is elections or the economy, the same principle bears remembering: It’s the economy, stupid.

