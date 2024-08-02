Is Trump really better than Harris for oil and gas investors?

Despite recent events, Harris is more likely to maintain the status quo, keeping oil flowing from Iran and keeping Russian crude away from Western buyers. Trump could move in directions that will have diverging effects on oil prices: He could be tougher on Iran and try to reintroduce sanctions, which would be bullish for prices. On the other hand, Trump could also look to scale back sanctions on Russia, which could push down oil prices. Trump also has a friendlier relationship with Saudi Arabia, which could potentially mean OPEC+ could be more receptive to U.S. requests to open or close the taps at times of need.