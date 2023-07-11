Islam occupies a ‘position of pride’ amongst religious groups in India: NSA Ajit Doval2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Noting that India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Tuesday said Islam occupies a unique and significant "position of pride" amongst the religious groups in the country.
