ISSB plans to finalize rules on disclosure of climate-related risks in 2023

Accounting professors said companies and investors will benefit from a baseline standard on sustainability-related disclosures. Companies increasingly are using multiple reporting frameworks, with 80% of them doing so in 2020 compared with 68% in 2019, according to research firm Audit Analytics. The number of global companies reporting under four different frameworks rose to 255 in 2020 from eight in 2019, the data shows. Data for 2021 isn’t available yet, Audit Analytics said.