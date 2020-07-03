IT department refunds 62,361 crore to tax payers since April

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday it has issued tax refunds worth ₹62,361 crore to more than two million tax payers since a refund drive started on 8 April to improve liquidity of individuals and businesses.

CBDT said that refund of ₹23,453.6 crore has been issued in 1.9 million personal income tax cases. Corporate tax refund of ₹38,908.4 crore has been issued in 1,36,744 cases since the drive started on 8 April.

“Unlike what used to happen some years ago, in these refund cases, no taxpayer had to approach the department to request for release of refund. They got refunds directly into their bank accounts," said an official statement. It, however, did not mention how much of refund was given during the same time a year ago.

CBDT also urged tax payers to respond immediately to emails from the tax authority so that it can process refunds right away. “Such emails of the I-T Department seek taxpayers to confirm their outstanding demand, their bank account number and reconciliation of defect/mismatch prior to issue of refund," the statement said.

To give relief to businesses and individuals, the government has already extended the due date for filing tax returns for FY19 till end of July and for FY20 till end of November. Also, individuals were given more time till end of July for making investments which can be used to claim tax deductions for FY20. The extension of various due dates indicates the government’s assessment that it may take more time for normalcy to return, considering the surge in coronavirus infections in India.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated