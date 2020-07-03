IT department refunds 62,361 crore to tax payers since April

To give relief to businesses and individuals, the government has already extended the due date for filing tax returns for FY19 till end of July and for FY20 till end of November. Also, individuals were given more time till end of July for making investments which can be used to claim tax deductions for FY20. The extension of various due dates indicates the government’s assessment that it may take more time for normalcy to return, considering the surge in coronavirus infections in India.