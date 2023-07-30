Italy seeking ways to break free of ‘atrocious’ BRI agreement with China: Report1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto described the decision to join the BRI as ‘improvised and atrocious,’ and the government is now considering how to exit the agreement without damaging relations with China.
In a revelation made by Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, it has come to limelight that the Italy government is seeking to break free of an agreement made with China. The Belts and Roads Initiative (BRI) agreement was signed between Italy and China four years ago.
