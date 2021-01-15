Jaishankar holds talks with Nepalese counterpart first time since border row

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali with a focus on various key aspects of the bilateral relations.

The talks are taking place under the framework of the Indo-Nepal joint commission meeting (JCM), officials said.

Gyawali arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit. He is the first senior political leader from Nepal to visit India after the ties between the two countries came under strain following a border row.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday gave clear indication that the boundary issue is unlikely to be discussed at the JCM.

Responding to questions on the border row, he said at a media briefing: "Our position on the boundary issue is well known. Let me say that the JCM and boundary talks are separate mechanisms."

He said the JCM is an important mechanism that provides the opportunity of reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral partnership and providing political guidance to further enhance the unique ties between the two countries.

"We look forward to constructive discussions on the numerous sectors that encompass our bilateral agenda," he said. PTI MPB DV DV

