Jaishankar holds talks with Nepalese counterpart first time since border row

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST

PTI

The talks are taking place under the framework of the Indo-Nepal joint commission meeting. Hinting that border issues won't be discussed, Jaishankar said, let me say that the JCM and boundary talks are separate mechanisms. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit.