'Jal Jeevan Mission has hit 51% mark’3 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 11:23 PM IST
- In 2019, the base survey suggested that there were less than 17% or 32.3 million households with a running tap water connection
The covid pandemic and the surge in the prices of steel and pipes will not get in the way of funding for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which aims to provide tap water connections to all households in the country, Vini Mahajan, secretary, department of drinking water and sanitation at the ministry of Jal Shakti, said in an interview. About 1.4 million soak beds have been constructed in schools and anganwadis to use recycled water in tap connections. Edited excerpts: