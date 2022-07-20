'Jal Jeevan Mission has hit 51% mark’

The mission is very strongly focused on jan bhagidari, or community engagement which is seen as a very important pillar of the project. The planning stage of the project must involve the community and the implementation must be overseen by them. Once the scheme is completed, the panchayat needs to certify the completion. Of the 51%, 25% of the total villages are reflecting as fully covered which means 152,000 of the 600,000 villages are fully covered. We are asking the states and the UTs to ask the gram panchayat to hold gram sabha meetings. The meeting needs to discuss the progress of the project and if it is completed, they need to pass a resolution depicting full effect. Only after the formal resolution by the gram panchayat, with a video recording of the session which has to be uploaded on the portal, can they be counted as a village with Har Ghar Jal. 11,000 of the 152,000 villages have completed this process. We have written to all the states and UTs to fast-track this process and ensure that the remainder villages complete it by the next month.