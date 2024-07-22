Jan Aushadhi Kendras see higher sale in June this year as compared 2023

New Delhi: Centre's flagship programme to provide generic medicine at affordable rates has seen a growth in terms of sales last month.

In a latest report issued by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, it shows that the Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), has reported a 21.5 per cent increase in sales of medicines and related products during the month of June, 2024 as compared to last year.

DoP data indicates that in July 2024, JAKs nationwide recorded total sales at maximum retail price value of Rs. 137.56 crore, up from Rs. 113.24 crore in the same month the previous year. However, the sales showed a drop of over 15% when compared to the Rs. 161.91 crore reported in the following May of 2024.

Launched in 2008, under the PMBJP scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices. As on till the end of June 2024, there are 12,616 Jan aushadhi Kendras functional across the country. The total number of outlets during the same month a year ago was 9,512 Kendras.

The data further suggested that the savings of a consumer from these centres has grown 1.3 per cent to Rs. 687.60 crore in June, 2024, as compared to Rs. 679 crore a year ago. When compared to the savings of Rs. 809.55 crore recorded in May 2024, this represents a notable decrease as well.

The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of PMBJP, has set up 502 new JAKs during the month of June.

From 1,800 medications and 285 surgical products in June 2023 to 2047 medications and 300 surgical products in June 2024, the PMBJP's product basket has also increased. By March 2025, the originally stated goals included for expanding PMBJP's product line to include up to 2,000 medications and 300 surgical procedures.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inaugurated India’s first overseas Jan Aushadi Kendra in Mauritius. According to centre, it is estimated that around 10 to 12 lakh people visit these Jan Aushadhi Kendras every day, providing them with significant savings and access to requisite medicines. These centres offer over 1,963 generic medicines and 293 surgical equipment and consumables with prices almost 50-90 per cent less than that of branded medicines available in the open market.

The Central government also announced in 2023 its plans to increase the number of JAKs in the country from 10,000 to 25,000 by March 31, 2026.