Jharkhand CM seeks Modi's intervention to resolve GST deadlock

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the controversy over paying states compensation for their Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall and to direct the finance ministry to pay all dues at once.

Soren’s letter to the Prime Minister, which he tweeted on Friday, highlights a key grievance that some states had before they agreed for the indirect tax reform of 2017. Jharkhand, Soren pointed out, was a state with a strong manufacturing and heavy industries base with less consumption.

The grievance of states with strong industrial bases such as Tamil Nadu, Guajrat and Maharashtra was that they would lose out on tax revenues once GST is rolled out as the new tax was levied on consumption, the proceeds of which go to the consuming state. The industrial states believed they would lose out in tax revenue despite having invested in infrastructure for promoting businesses.

Soren said the state contributes nearly ₹5,000 crores to the GST compensation fund by way of a cess levied on minerals but it gets a “paltry sum of nearly ₹150 crore as monthly compensation."

Soren said the state witnessed an influx of more than seven lakh migrant workers and expected the central government to give more than the admissible compensation. “We also expected you to announce that the GST compensation would continue even beyond the original period of five years," he said.

Soren sought Modi’s intervention in the matter “to direct the concerned ministry to release our compensation dues at the earliest." The state has reported a GST loss of ₹2,500 so far this fiscal.

