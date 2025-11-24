After Jharkhand HIV scare, govt enforces stricter blood screening rules
To ensure safer blood transfusions, the government has mandated the use of ELISA tests for infectious disease screening in blood centres. This regulation follows HIV cases linked to contaminated blood, emphasizing compliance with safety protocols across the nation’s 4,153 licensed facilities.
New Delhi: The government has tightened regulations for blood centres nationwide, making it mandatory for them to use the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) method for checking donated blood for infectious diseases to ensure it’s safe for transfusion, according to two government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.