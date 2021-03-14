1 min read.Updated: 14 Mar 2021, 06:55 AM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from IANS )
As per it local youths will get a reservation in the private sector and 75 per cent of the jobs with salary of up to ₹30000 per month will be provided to them.
Ranchi: The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has decided to reserve 75 per cent of the jobs in the private sector in the state with a salary of up to ₹30000 for the local people, a senior official said on Saturday.
The government may announce it on Monday in the state Assembly, he said.
President of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FJCCI), Praveen Jain Chhabra said in-principle they were not against such a reservation policy but the government should simultaneously help in developing a skilled labour force within the state.
“We would like the government to push for setting up skill development centres and help the industry in recruiting workforce locally," he said.