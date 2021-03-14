Ranchi: The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has decided to reserve 75 per cent of the jobs in the private sector in the state with a salary of up to ₹30000 for the local people, a senior official said on Saturday.

The government may announce it on Monday in the state Assembly, he said.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Friday and Soren himself may announce it in the House, the official said.

As per it local youths will get a reservation in the private sector and 75 per cent of the jobs with salary of up to ₹30000 per month will be provided to them.

This apart the government has also decided to give unemployment allowance of ₹5000 to youths who have technical education but no jobs, the official said.

This too is likely to be announced in the Assembly.

Reserving jobs in the private sector for the state’s local residents was a poll promise for the state’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the run-up to the 2019 assembly polls.

A similar decision on employment was taken by the Haryana government recently.

President of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FJCCI), Praveen Jain Chhabra said in-principle they were not against such a reservation policy but the government should simultaneously help in developing a skilled labour force within the state.

“We would like the government to push for setting up skill development centres and help the industry in recruiting workforce locally," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via