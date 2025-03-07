J&K Budget: Omar Abdullah announces 200 units of free electricity for AAY families, ₹400 crore for tourism - key points

Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the Union Territory’s first budget on Friday, announcing a host of measures to empower youth and women, address regional disparities, and work toward the restoration of statehood.

“This Budget emphasises inclusive growth, fiscal prudence, and strategic investments in infrastructure, agriculture, industry, healthcare, education, and digital governance. We are focused on bridging regional disparities, empowering youth and women, and fostering a business-friendly environment to attract investment and innovation,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir is on the path to lasting peace.

This was the first budget to be presented by the elected government in the last seven years.

“This Budget is more than just a financial statement—it is a roadmap for a new and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the aspirations of our people and laying a strong foundation for economic growth, social progress, and sustainable development,” he said.

Here are the key points of the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2025: ₹ 815 crore for agriculture Abdullah allocated ₹815 crore for agriculture, which will empower the state. The chief minister said that the UT will focus on horticulture, promote a two-crop pattern, and boost the wool processing and leather tanning industry.

“For 2024-25, ₹815 crore has been allocated, aiming to double value addition, boost growth by 11%, create 2.88 lakh jobs, and establish 19,000 enterprises,” he said.

Tourism development Another key area of focus was tourism development, under which Abdullah allocated ₹390.20 crore. The government plans to increase homestays, promote water sports, and develop Sonmarg as a winter sports destination. Jammu will get a new water park in Sidhra, and Basholi will be developed as an adventure destination.

National Law University A National Law University will be developed in Jammu and Kashmir, with Abdullah proposing a ₹50 crore budget for the project.

Marriage Assistance Scheme Under the Marriage Assistance Scheme, the grant of ₹50,000 has been enhanced to ₹75,000, the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Lakhpati Didi Under the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, the Jammu and Kashmir government will provide assistance to 40,000 women, Abdullah said.

Other important decisions Abdullah also proposed 200 units of free electricity to all AAY families of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said 98 water testing labs will be established in J&K this year.

“The government is committed to upholding journalist freedom. We are committed to strengthening press infrastructure and protecting the rights of journalists. We will provide dedicated space for journalists in Jammu and Kashmir press clubs,” he said.