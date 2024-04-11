Just 3% of ED investigations related to people in politics: PM Narendra Modi
11 Apr 2024, 10:44 PM IST Shashi Shekhar
In an interview with Hindustan’s editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar, Modi warned that his government’s action against corruption will continue, and will, in fact, intensify in his third term as prime minister
There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people of India for a third term for the BJP at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted, predicting a certain defeat for the opposition.
