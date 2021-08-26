Kamala Harris tries to improve Southeast Asia ties as China prods from sidelines

Ms. Harris said on Wednesday that the U.S. would donate an additional one million Covid-19 doses to Vietnam. On Thursday she visited the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, where the first shipment of 270,000 doses from the U.S. had arrived hours earlier. Vietnam, which has fully vaccinated less than 3% of its population, has seen a surge in cases over the past six weeks, driven by the Delta variant.