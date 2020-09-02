Karnataka accepts Centre’s GST compensation proposal

BENGALURU : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Karnataka government on Wednesday said that it has decided to go with the first of the two options to make up for the shortfall in goods and services tax (GST) compensation from the Centre.

“Under Option I, Karnataka would be eligible for total compensation of ₹18,289 crore. Out of this ₹6,965 crore would come from the cess collected. For the remaining amount of ₹11,324 crore Karnataka would be able to borrow through a special window with the entire burden of principal and interest repayment being met out of (the) compensation cess fund in the future," the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The state said that the first option would be “more beneficial" and it will help in “augmenting its revenue in the present financial year".

The given option would also relax some of the conditions that allows the state to borrow more without being linked to large-scale reforms as outlined by the economic stimulus package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre in mid-May.

Five states--Kerala, Punjab, Delhi, Telangana and West Bengal-- have rejected the proposal mooted by the centre. The centre has proposed that states could borrow to meet their current GST revenue shortfall that, the opposition and economists believe, could further plunge Karnataka and other states further into a debt trap.

The decision also marks a sharp shift in Karnataka’s position of taking on the centre in the past for the unfair treatment meted out to the calamity-prone state.

Karnataka had estimated a shortfall of ₹3,000 crore in GST when it presented its budget on 5 March after taking into account the slowdown in the economy. The shortfall estimates have gone up almost four fold due to the covid-19 induced lockdown.

Yediyurappa had estimated massive shortfalls that Karataka would have to endure due to the new calculations of the 15th Finance Commission that reduced the state’s share from 4.71% of the total allocation to 3.64%.

Former chief minister and Congress’s leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, had estimated a revenue loss of ₹60,000 crore over the next five years due to tax devolution alone.

Though Karnataka is one of the top performing states, it remains one of the most poorly remunerated in terms of compensation for drought and flood damages and other calamities.

The Karnataka government has decided to sell corner sites, increased duty on excise and amended land, labour and industries laws to bring in revenues to the state and make up for the shortfall. Some of these decisions have been dictated by the centre, according to allegations made by opposition and a section of ruling party leaders.

The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) of JD (S)--the two main opposition parties in the state--are expected to raise a storm in the upcoming 10-day monsoon session of the state legislature, scheduled to start on 21 September.

