The upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections is a crucial point ahead of the the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition parties when questions have also risen over the state of democracy in India under the PM Modi governance.

The Karnataka Assembly Elections can potentially be an indicator for what could the Lok Sabha 2024 elections hold in future for the ruling party in Indian Government.

The BJP released their first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The list saw some big names return, including current Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. The list also saw new inclusions including Karnataka chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra. Yediyurappa's son will contest from Shikaripura seat.

BJP has fielded 52 new candidates and retained 90 sitting MLAs including 11 from Congress and JD(S) who crossed over in 2019 to help it wrest power from the coalition.

The saffron party will finalise candidates for the remaining 35 seats by Wednesday afternoon, reports ANI.

The elections to 224-member Karnataka assembly will take place on 10 May. The counting of votes and declaration of result will take place on 13 May.

Here are the top contests to look out for in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections

Kanakapura: This high-profile constituency which falls under the Bengaluru (Rural) Lok Sabha seat, is considered to be the stronghold of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. The Congress heavyweight has represented this seat since 2008, winning it three times in a row. He will be facing state minister and BJP leader R Ashoka.

Varuna: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is the Congress face from this constituency. The 75-year-old leader had represented the seat in 2008 and 2013. The BJP has fielded former minister V Sommana against Siddaramaiah. Recently, he had announced that the May 10 election will be his last. “I am contesting from Varuna assembly constituency as my native village comes under this constituency. This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics", he had told ANI.

Channapatna: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is in poll fray from this seat, which is 60 kilometres from the state capital. He had won this seat in 2018 as well. The BJP has fielded CP Yogeswara against the former CM.