Karnataka polls: These seats could challenge BJP's return to power. Check list

Varuna: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is the Congress face from this constituency. The 75-year-old leader had represented the seat in 2008 and 2013. The BJP has fielded former minister V Sommana against Siddaramaiah. Recently, he had announced that the May 10 election will be his last. “I am contesting from Varuna assembly constituency as my native village comes under this constituency. This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics", he had told ANI.

