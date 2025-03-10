Karnataka Assembly passes Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill – What is it? Explained in 5 points

Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill. The Bill was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio.

Shivakumar said, "We want the decentralisation of power and administration. We are not destroying Bengaluru as some of the opposition members have stated. Instead, we are strengthening it. We want to make Bengaluru strong."

He added that the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill has been brought to give Bengaluru a new direction.

The Bill also faced significant opposition from BJP in the Karnataka Assembly.

Advertisement

What is Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill? Here are five key points about the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill:

Term for Mayor and Deputy Mayor : Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill provides for a constitution of a Greater Bengaluru Authority for coordination and supervision, and 30 months terms for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

: Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill provides for a constitution of a Greater Bengaluru Authority for coordination and supervision, and 30 months terms for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor. Establishment of the Greater Bengaluru Authority: The bill proposes the creation of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to coordinate and supervise the development of the Greater Bengaluru Area. This authority will serve as a planning body, ensuring effective governance by integrating various civic agencies and parastatals.

Restructuring of BBMP : The bill aims to restructure the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into smaller, more manageable corporations. This could involve splitting BBMP into up to seven corporations, with the initial plan being to create three to four corporations for better administrative efficiency.

: The bill aims to restructure the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into smaller, more manageable corporations. This could involve splitting BBMP into up to seven corporations, with the initial plan being to create three to four corporations for better administrative efficiency. Empowerment of Ward Committees : The bill seeks to empower ward committees, making them basic units of urban governance.

: The bill seeks to empower ward committees, making them basic units of urban governance. Financial Autonomy and Sustainability: The new corporations will have autonomy in collecting property tax, which is a primary source of revenue for civic bodies. The government will ensure financial sustainability by covering any deficits in revenue-deficit corporations.

Advertisement

Also Read | Karnataka Budget 2025 Highlights: Bengaluru Metro to connect airport

Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill: How Did BJP React? Disagreeing with DK Shivakumar's statement, the Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, said this Bill is an insult to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who wanted to strengthen the local bodies.

R Ashoka alleged that the Congress is paving the way for other local bodies to raise a similar demand for dividing them into several divisions.

"Dividing Bengaluru will not help us," Ashoka said.

Participating in the discussion, Yelahanka BJP MLA S R Vishwanath said, "When the Chief Commissioner has been running the BBMP for the past many years without an elected body, why do you want to divide? If you still want decentralisation of BBMP’s administration then hold elections, get an elected body who will manage the city well."

Advertisement

He also said that if the government was keen on forming Greater Bengaluru, it should be done after the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.