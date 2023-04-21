Karnataka Assembly polls: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa amid tiff rumours, Cong says endorsing 'illegal activities’3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 03:55 PM IST
- KS Eshwarappa resigned from electoral politics in April, ahead of the Karnataka Polls. He had sought a ticket for his son KE Kantesh for the Shivamogga constituency instead, which the JP Nadda-led party denied.
Former deputy chief minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa got a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on as the crucial state assembly election draws close amid an exodus of disgruntled senior BJP leaders on being denied a ticket.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×