Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai says we will consider on further cut in fuel tax

Following the Centre's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that his government will consider further cut in fuel tax. The chief minister was speaking to mediapersons ahead of his visit to Davos, to take part in World Economic Forum’s(WEF) Annual Meeting. In November 2021, the state government had cut sales tax on petrol from 35 per cent to 25.9 per cent and on diesel from 24 per cent to 14.34 per cent, which resulted in petrol price reducing by ₹13.30 per litre and diesel by ₹19.47 per litre.

