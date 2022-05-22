Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai says we will consider on further cut in fuel tax

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In November 2021, the state government had cut sales tax on petrol from 35 per cent to 25.9 per cent and on diesel from 24 per cent to 14.34 per cent, which resulted in petrol price reducing by ₹13.30 per litre and diesel by ₹19.47 per litre
Following the Centre's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that his government will consider further cut in fuel tax. The chief minister was speaking to mediapersons ahead of his visit to Davos, to take part in World Economic Forum’s(WEF) Annual Meeting. In November 2021, the state government had cut sales tax on petrol from 35 per cent to 25.9 per cent and on diesel from 24 per cent to 14.34 per cent, which resulted in petrol price reducing by ₹13.30 per litre and diesel by ₹19.47 per litre.
Thanking PM Modi and Sitharaman, the CM in a tweet late Saturday night said, "Price of petrol to reduce by ₹9.5/litre & diesel by ₹7/litre.....This measure will be a huge boon to our women folk. Our government is ‘ of the people’ & ‘for the people’. This is a pro people decision."
Bommai, last month was non-committal on any further cut in fuel tax by the state government, and had maintained that any decision in this regard will be taken after looking at the economy of the state. The Chief Minister is leading a delegation from the state to Davos, comprising Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT/BT) Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and top officials.
The government will be taking all the measures to see to it that it not only signs MoUs but Industries actually get established in the state. "All set to participate in World Economic Forum Summit at Davos. Will be interacting with business heads of 18 countries about important economic & environmental issues. Davos will give great impetus to upcoming #InvestKarnataka2022 Global Investors' Meet," he later said in a tweet. This will be Bommai’s first overseas trip as the Chief Minister.