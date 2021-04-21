BENGALURU : Amid raging COVID-19 cases in Karantaka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed all his cabinet colleagues to work more proactively in districts they are in charge of to check the spread of the deadly disease.

The direction comes a day after opposition leaders, at an all party meeting, criticised the government over its handling of COVID crisis. In a letter to the ministers, the Chief Minister said the second wave of coronavirus is taking the entire nation into its grip and all the districts need to take measures to contain it.

"Against this backdrop, you need to swing into action to prevent the spread of the disease in your district concerned, get in touch with the district authorities continuously and create awareness among people on controlling the spread of the virus," Yediyurappa stated. The state government has issued guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of COVID, effective from tonight to May 4, according to which night curfew will be imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am and there shall be weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.

It has also ordered closure of theatres, malls, bars and dine-in services at hotels to keep people from venturing out. The CM also asked the ministers to ensure medical treatment is provided to those who have contracted the disease, so that situation does not go out of hand. Karnataka on Tuesday had reported its biggest single day spike of 21,794 new cases of COVID-19, and 149 related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 11.98 lakh and the toll to 13,646.

