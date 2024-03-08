Karnataka withdraws electric bike taxi services: ‘Illegal and unsafe for women’
The government has cancelled the 2021 Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of women travelling on two-wheeler taxis.
The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has banned the electric bike taxi services in Karnataka. The state government said the operation of electric bike taxis was found to be "unsafe for women" and violated the Motor Vehicles Act.
