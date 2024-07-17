Amid Karnataka job reservation row, Siddaramaiah reposts quota tweet, says ’Kannadigas…deprived of jobs..’

Karnataka CM deleted a post on 'X' about 100% reservation for Kannadigas in private sector jobs, stating it was a mistake. He emphasized the government's focus on the welfare of Kannadigas and announced a 58.5% increase in salary and pension for state government employees.

Sayantani
Updated17 Jul 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Karnataka job reservation row: The Karnataka CM on Wednesday deleted his post previous post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) about '100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas' in private sector jobs.
Karnataka job reservation row: The Karnataka CM on Wednesday deleted his post previous post on ’X’ (formerly Twitter) about ’100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas’ in private sector jobs.(PTI)

Karnataka job reservation: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the state Cabinet has approved a bill mandating 50% reservation for administrative posts and 75% for non-administrative roles in private industries and organizations for Kannadigas.

The tweet came hours after he deleted an earlier tweet confirming a ‘100 per cent’ reservation for Kannadigas. The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday cleared the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, which makes it compulsory for private firms to reserve jobs for Kannadigas.

Also Read | ‘If skills are not available…’ Minister clarifies after Kannadiga quota backlash

The Karnataka CM on Wednesday deleted his post previous post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) about '100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas' in private sector jobs.

"It is our government's wish that Kannadigas should be given an opportunity to lead a comfortable life in the motherland. We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of Kannadigas," he said.

 

Also Read | Karnataka reservation bill: THESE other states have similar laws. Take a look

The message Siddaramaiah had posted on 'X' on Tuesday was, "The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for "C and D" grade posts in all private industries in the state."

"Apparently he corrected his message. The proposed bill never said 100 per cent reservation. Hence, he deleted the previous message and rectified the mistake in the new message," news media agency PTI reported quoting an official close to the CM of Karnataka.

Also Read | Karnataka 100% quota row: All you need to know about controversial bill

Karnataka govt on backfoot over job reservation bill

The Congress government in Karnataka went on the defensive after an aggressive push for a '100 per cent reservation' for Kannadigas in the private sector operating in the state following a severe backlash from business honchos and tech tycoons.

Ministers who endorsed the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 during Monday's Cabinet meeting reassured industries that further discussions would address any concerns, aiming to alleviate fears.

Also Read | ‘Must not affect our leading…’, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on 100% quota for Kannadigas

"Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint fifty per cent of local candidates in management categories and seventy percent in non-management categories," the bill read.

If the candidates do not possess secondary school certificates with Kannada as a language, should pass a Kannada proficiency test as specified by the 'Nodal Agency,' it added.

Also Read | Karnataka CM deletes post on jobs reservation bill for Kannadigas

The nodal agency will be authorized to request records, information, or documents from employers, occupiers, or managers of establishments to verify the report's accuracy.

Karnataka's move is similar to a bill introduced by the Haryana government, mandating 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to residents of the state. It was, however, struck down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 17, 2023.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 08:32 PM IST
HomePoliticsPolicyAmid Karnataka job reservation row, Siddaramaiah reposts quota tweet, says ’Kannadigas…deprived of jobs..’

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue