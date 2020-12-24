Karnataka tries to plug back into its EV mission

“We are building one of the largest integrated EV manufacturing plants and will produce everything from two wheelers to trucks. We are planning to roll out our two-wheelers as the first offering by 2022. We have been working on EVs for about five years, acquired some technology from Europe, accumulated enough expertise and are talking to multiple partners for supply of battery technology," said Rajesh Mehta, the executive chairman of Rajesh Exports and main promoter of Elest.