Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand today. On Monday, he said that his party will make a very important announcement for the state on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the state's development.

"I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due next year.

Aam Aadmi Party has said it will contest the elections and raise development issues as part of its poll campaign. 

