Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand today. On Monday, he said that his party will make a very important announcement for the state on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the state's development.

"I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

कल उत्तराखंड जा रहा हूँ।



आम आदमी पार्टी कल एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा करने जा रही है। उत्तराखंड की प्रगति और विकास के लिए ये घोषणा एक मील का पत्थर साबित होगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2021

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due next year.

Aam Aadmi Party has said it will contest the elections and raise development issues as part of its poll campaign.

