Kejriwal to make ‘very important announcement’ on visit to Uttarakhand today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
1 min read . 07:31 AM IST Livemint

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due next year

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand today. On Monday, he said that his party will make a very important announcement for the state on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the state's development.

"I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due next year.

Aam Aadmi Party has said it will contest the elections and raise development issues as part of its poll campaign. 

