Kerala cabinet nod to implement 10% reservation in govt jobs

It will also protect the farmers from market price fluctuations. They will be interested in cultivating crops for which the base prices are fixed," it said. The state government also said that the five month deferred salary of government employees would be merged with Provident Fund on April 1, 2021 as an immediate liability of ₹2,500 crore would be incurred if repaid in cash. The merged amount can be withdrawn after June 1 2021. The Governor had on April 30 given his approval to an ordinance empowering the government to defer for six days the salaries of its employees for five months as part of measures to reduce the state's expenditure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.