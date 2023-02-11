Kerala govt plans to help students find jobs while they pursue higher studies
- Inaugurating the third edition of Professional Students Summit, organised by ASAP Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said projects such as 'Industry on Campus' and 'Young Innovators Programme' are being implemented to create job opportunities for students along with their studies
KOCHI : Taking a cue from the education system prevalent in foreign universities, the Kerala government is planning to provide job opportunities for students along with their higher studies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×