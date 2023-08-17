Kerala restores NCERT-removed topics such as Gandhi’s assassination, Gujarat riots for Class 11, 122 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Kerala Government restores deleted chapters on Gandhi's assassination, Gujarat riots, and emergency in NCERT textbooks.
The Kerala Government has announced that they will restore the deleted chapters in National Council of Educational Training and Research (NCERT) Class 11 and 12 textbooks relating to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the 2002 Gujarat riots and the period of emergency.
