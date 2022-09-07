Kochi Metro: Cabinet approves project's 2nd phase, to cost 1,957 crore

The first phase in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 Km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore, is fully operational
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project, which will have 11 stations covering a length of over 11 km and cost ₹1,957 crore.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has approved the implementation of the Kochi metro Rail Phase II of Kochi Metro Rail Project from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad, at a cost of Rs.1,957.05 crore, with a length of 11.17 Kms and 11 stations. The preparatory works for Phase-II including road widening of Seaport Airport Road are progressing well.
Phase-I in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 Km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs.5181.79 crore is fully operational.
Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km between Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs.710.93 crore. The Project is being implemented as state sector project. Presently all construction activities related with the Project is over and the Project is ready for inauguration.
Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 Km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is under construction as state sector project.
The Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km between Petta to SN Junction with an approved cost of ₹710.93 crore is being implemented as a state sector project.
Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is also under construction as state sector project.
Kochi is the most densely populated city in the State of Kerala and is part of an extended metropolitan region, which is the largest urban agglomeration in Kerala. Kochi metropolitan area is estimated to have population of about 20.8 Lakh in year 2013, 25.8 Lakh in 2021 and 33.12 Lakh by the year 2031.
