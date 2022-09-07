Kochi Metro: Cabinet approves project's 2nd phase, to cost 1,957 crore

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has approved the implementation of the Kochi metro Rail Phase II of Kochi Metro Rail Project from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad, at a cost of Rs.1,957.05 crore, with a length of 11.17 Kms and 11 stations. The preparatory works for Phase-II including road widening of Seaport Airport Road are progressing well.