Lack of robust stimulus may fail to lift economy

“In the absence of a proper stimulus, we are looking at a contraction of 9% in GDP in FY21," former chief statistician Pronab Sen said. “The announcements will help a little but are not enough to change the projection. We should actually have a proper fiscal stimulus of ₹8-10 trillion. Even before covid-19, we had a demand problem and we were talking about fiscal deficit should be closer to 5% of GDP."