Late fee relief on GST return filings now available till July: CBIC

NEW DELHI : The government has capped the late fee for filing monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns at ₹500 per return for the period from July 2017 to July 2020, Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Friday.

Last month, GST Council, the federal indirect tax body, had offered relief on late fee for the period starting 2017 till January 2020 in addition to the relief earlier given for the February to April period. Now the relief is available for the May-July period as well.

The late fee cap is subject to the rider that these are filed before end of September, said an official statement. In case tax payers have no tax liability, then the late fee for filing monthly returns is entirely waived off. The decision was taken after it received representations for further relief in late fee. The relief is significant as the late fee of ₹200 a day for central and state GST together could otherwise go up to ₹10,000 for a single return.

CBIC said that various representations were received to give further relief in late fee charged for the tax periods of May to July, in addition to earlier provided relief for February to April and relief provided for cleaning up past pendency of returns from July, 2017 to January, 2020. “Also, a uniform late fee is simpler in design and easier to implement on automated common portal. So the late fee is capped at Rs. 500 per return, if filed before 30 September 2020," said the CBIC statement.

In March, the government had amended the CGST Act through the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance to allow extension of due dates for various compliances.

