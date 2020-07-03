Late fee relief on GST return filings now available till July: CBIC

The late fee cap is subject to the rider that these are filed before end of September, said an official statement. In case tax payers have no tax liability, then the late fee for filing monthly returns is entirely waived off. The decision was taken after it received representations for further relief in late fee. The relief is significant as the late fee of ₹200 a day for central and state GST together could otherwise go up to ₹10,000 for a single return.