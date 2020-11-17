Law Committee of GST Council to meet on Wednesday to discuss fake invoices

The sources said that the Committee would deliberate on measures that are required to plug loopholes in the law which are being exploited by the unscrupulous elements to defraud the exchequer. It is learnt that the Finance Ministry is in the process of plugging these gaps in the GST registration process to ensure that only genuine businesses get a GST registration and those, who have intent to defraud the system, are purged out at the registration stage itself.