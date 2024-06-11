Law minister Meghwal kicks off work on new national litigation policy
The minister said the three new criminal laws would be enforced on July 1 as planned, and that his ministry would focus on arbitration to increase ease of doing business
NEW DELHI:Law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal began a review of the litigation system in India to collate stakeholder opinions and reduce pendency of government lawsuits under a new National Litigation Policy as his first task after taking office on Tuesday.