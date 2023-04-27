Legal hurdles likely for anti-trust fines’ tweak

Consider a domestic auto manufacturer which is into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The company also exports vehicles. Now, say the company has adopted some monopolistic practices in passenger car segment. However, there are no allegations against the company in commercial vehicle segment or in export segment. Until now, CCI used to impose penalties based on revenues the auto company makes in the passenger car segment since that is the segment where the violation happened. Going forward, penalties will be based on the global turnover of the auto maker which means even revenues of commercial vehicles and exports will be accounted for.

