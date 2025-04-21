Centre urges states to implement new treatment regimen for leprosy

“National Leprosy Eradication Program (NLEP) is taking all required steps to stop the transmission of Leprosy at the Sub-national level by 2027. Following which, the ministry of health and family welfare, GOI, introduced a 3-drug regimen for Pauci-Bacillary cases in place of a two-drug regimen of six months," said a communication issued by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to all states and Union territories.