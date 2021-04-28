L-G now effective in-charge of Delhi, MHA notifies Act

The MHA notification seals the primacy given to the L-G, a nominee of the Central government, in the Act. The Delhi government will now have to take permission from the L-G before taking any action over subjects that were under its domain. According to the legislation, the "government" in Delhi now means the "Lieutenant Governor". "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th April 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," stated the notification signed by additional secretary in the MHA, Govind Mohan.