“Since the start of the pandemic, the Union Government is committed to provide a Transparent and Accountable Public Health response under the Whole of Society and the whole of Government approach. Transparent reporting of deaths due to COVID-19 is one of the main pillars of the graded approach to COVID-19 management in India and the Union Health Ministry has also regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism for monitoring district wise cases and deaths on a daily basis. In this endeavour, the Union Government from time to time has been issuing guidelines on various aspects of Covid management. In addition to this, all States and UTs were engaged through multiple platforms, formal communications, video conferences and through deployment of Central teams for correct recording of deaths in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also issued ‘Guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 related deaths in India’ for correct recording of all deaths as per ICD-10 codes recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO)," the statement further added.