Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced steps to stimulate consumer demand including advance payment of a part of the wages of central government employees for spending during the festival season, part of efforts to bolster the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The government will also allow its employees to spend travel allowances that are an income-tax-exempt part of their salaries on goods and services, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said while addressing the media on key economic issues. The Finance Minister's press conference comes ahead of a meeting of the GST or Goods and Services Tax Council due later in the day.