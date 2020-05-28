Loans for migrant workers: Uttarakhand government launches a new scheme

The Uttarakhand state government on Thursday launched a scheme to provide loans to the migrant workers amid coronavirus pandemic . Those who are returning to the state will be eligible to apply for the loans.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana, Uttarakhand government will provide loans for projects worth ₹25 lakh in the manufacturing sector and ₹10 lakh in the service sector.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat asked the officials to inform every village about this scheme. The state government will co-ordinate with the banks to ensure that the beneficiaries do not face any problem in getting the loans.

Under this scheme, loans will be provided by nationalised banks, scheduled commercial banks and co-operative banks, the chief minister said.

The MSME department will offer the margin money as grant. According to the MSME policy, the upper limit for margin money in category A will be 25% of the total cost of the project, 20% in category B and 15 per cent in categories C and D.

Earlier, the state government launched the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana in a bid to provide a common platform for job aspirants from the hill state. Migrant workers can upload basic details on a website (hope.uk.gov.in) regarding their skill sets based on which they are likely to find suitable jobs in the state.

“The website seeks to ensure that skilled people, who are working in other states, can return home and will also prevent fresh migration for jobs," said Ranjit Kumar Sinha, secretary, skill development department, Uttarakhand.

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 158,333, according to ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll increased to 4,531. Uttarakhand so far reported 469 COVID-19 patients.

(With inputs from agencies)

