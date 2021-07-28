Lok Sabha approves first batch of supplementary demands for FY22

On 20 July, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought Parliament’s nod for gross additional spending of ₹1.87 trillion though the net cash outgo was only ₹23,675 crore, with the rest met through savings or higher receipts and recoveries. A big chunk of the gross additional spending is transferring loans of around ₹1.59 trillion raised from the market as part of centre’s commitment to compensate states for the revenue shortfall under the goods and services tax.

