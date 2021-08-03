Lok Sabha clears tribunal reforms Bill

The rationale followed in the first phase was to close down tribunals which were not necessary and merge tribunals with similar functions. In the second phase, analysis of data of the last three years has shown that tribunals in several sectors have not necessarily led to faster justice delivery and they are also at a considerable expense to the exchequer. Besides, the Supreme Court too had deprecated the practice of ‘tribunalisation of justice’ and filing of appeals directly from tribunals to the Supreme Court in many of its judgements, the statement said. “Therefore, further streamlining of tribunals was considered necessary as it would save considerable expense to the exchequer and at the same time, lead to speedy delivery of justice," the minister explained.