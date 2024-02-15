In another setback to the INDIA bloc, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday that his party will go solo in Jammu and Kashmir the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. He added the J&K Assembly polls could potentially take place at the same time as the Lok Sabha election. “I think both elections (assembly and parliamentary) will happen together…as far as seat-sharing is concerned, I want to make one thing clear that the National Conference will fight on its own, there's no second thought about it," Farooq Abdullah said. However, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said talks are going on. "Every party has their own limitations. National Conference and the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) have been a part of the INDIA bloc, and will continue to remain so," Jairam Ramesh said.

Farooq Abdullah's decision to contest alone in the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is seen as another setback for the opposition's coalition INDIA bloc.

Earlier, several prominent leaders of the National Conference, including Kathua district president Sanjeev Khajuria had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Many supporters and district officeholders also made the switch from the National Conference to the BJP last month.

The INDIA bloc suffered a huge setback earlier in January this year after Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) vowed to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone in West Bengal.

Later in January, one of the key architects of the INDIA bloc, Janata Dal (Secular) chief Nitish Kumar pulled out of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar and re-aligned with the BJP-led NDA.

Now, recently, the Rashtriya Lok Dal in Uttar Pradesh also reportedly walked out of the alliance and partnered with the BJP-led NDA. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also declared three candidates from Assam and said it will contest alone in all 13 seats in Punjab.

