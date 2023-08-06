Amid opposition, Lok Sabha to take up Data Protection Bill 2023 tomorrow

Amid opposition, Lok Sabha to take up Data Protection Bill 2023 tomorrow3 min read 06 Aug 2023, 10:03 PM IST
Lok Sabha to discuss and pass the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, which has faced opposition from INDIA members. The bill proposes penalties for non-compliance and aims to protect personal data while allowing lawful processing
Lok Sabha is set to discuss the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2023 on Monday, 7 August for consideration and passing. On 3 August, Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had introduced the bill in the lower house of the parliament.