MUMBAI : Favourable interest rates, increased government spending and a rise in global demand have led to a marked improvement in the credit quality of the infrastructure sector despite a devastating second covid wave, analyses by prominent rating agencies showed.

According to these agencies, the unlocking of the economy has allowed some sectors to see improvement in profitability. However, they said, a third wave of covid-19, if it happens, could pose a risk. For instance, Care Ratings believes that the construction sector witnessed significant pain in the first six months of FY21 as the pandemic brought with it execution challenges due to migration of labour.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has so far retained its accommodative stance and pledged to support growth as long as necessary. Since the onset of the pandemic last year in March, it has lowered the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps). That apart, regulatory support like the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and RBI’s covid-19 debt recast window also aided recovery.

Care Ratings pointed out that the modified credit ratio (MCR) of the construction sector improved in the first six months of fiscal 2022 as the pace of execution picked up in the unlock process. Revenue visibility, enhanced with the infrastructure push in government spending, led to improvement in profitability.

“Fears of an uneven sectoral recovery has largely been dissipated. Positive rating actions were seen largely across sectors, indicating a broader economic recovery. In a sharp contrast, last year’s positive rating actions were limited to a handful of sectors," said Suparna Banerji, associate director, India Ratings and Research.

Banerji added that rating actions are supported by the following factors: several high frequency indicators are witnessing a faster-than-expected rebound, demand has returned, exports have seen robust volume growth, stronger commodity prices were passed on and the government is continuing to focus on infrastructure spending.

That said, experts are circumspect about referring to upgrades in these sectors as a sign of broader economic recovery. On the contrary, since credit upgrades originated from sectors like ferrous metals, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, power, construction and engineering, Icra believes upgrades are not what they seem to be.

“Notwithstanding the large proportion of upgrades, the underlying business fundamental metrics across most sectors, even those that have seen the most upgrades, are unlikely to exceed the pre-covid levels, in the near term. At best, these are only expected to catch-up," said a note by Icra on 1 October.

Mint reported on 2 October that credit ratings of Indian companies have improved significantly in the fiscal first half as, unlike in the first wave, businesses faced fewer supply side disruptions during the second wave of the pandemic as firms remained operational.

On one hand, overall rating action trends show India is past the period of heightened economic uncertainty and the excessive pressures seen on businesses. On the other, the headline numbers do not necessarily suggest that a broad-based and even recovery is underway from a credit perspective, the Icra note added.

Meanwhile, the government has announced an ambitious asset monetization plan of ₹6 trillion, funds from which will be used to create new infrastructure assets. The government’s list for monetization includes 26,700km of roads, 90 passenger trains, 400 railway stations, 28,608 circuit km transmission lines, 286,000km of BharatNet fibre network and 14,917 towers owned by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Ltd

